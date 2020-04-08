Worshipping from afar: Local churches offer alternative Easter services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This Holy Week is a time for people to gather and worship, but how do the faithful celebrate their faith while being ordered apart?

New Mexico Easter traditions like the Chimayo pilgrimage are canceled, and the governor is discouraging large gatherings during Holy Week. However, some churches said they are finding new ways to connect while practicing social distancing.

“Easter Sunday is a pause in the middle of a pandemic to remember what Jesus did,” Dr. Mark Mullaney said. Churches are finding unique ways to celebrate Easter during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I am encouraged by all the creativity I see,” Mark said.

At Jesus First, they are doing a drive-thru communion Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We have actual communion cups premade so there is the liquid in them and wafer on top,” Kim Mullaney said. “When the individual gets them, we will be utilizing a tong with gloves and wearing a mask.

The church will livestream communion at 3 p.m. for people to tune in and join.

“If these are our circumstances, how do we move forward and how do we maintain that connection,” Kim asked.

Instead of a drive thru, Calvary Church is doing a drive in with more than 1,500 people reserving spots so far.

“The tickets are free, and we have already almost sold out of all the tickets,” pastor Nathan Heitzig said.

Heitzig said they will have services in the church’s parking lot broadcast on two large monitors. While remaining in their cars, people will tune to local radio stations for the audio. They will also be broadcasting the services on local television channels.

“If we cannot be together, does that mean we can’t fellowship,” Heitzig asked. “The answer is no.”

Other churches are letting people pick up palms during Holy Week, and mostly every church is doing some sort of online service on Easter Sunday.

“I think it is a very exciting time,” Nate Herbst, who is preaching at Hoffmantown Church on Sunday, said. “The church has been slow to embrace that online format, and this is forcing us into that.”

The Mullaneys said they are relying on their faith during this unusual Easter holiday.

“We consider it a challenge, but a gift from God because we never had to trust him with things that have no blueprints,” Kim said.

The Mulaneys are encouraging people who may be uncomfortable leaving the house on Easter to still join them for their online service. Calvary Church’s services are at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

