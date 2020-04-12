World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday with parade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ralph Wendorf says the secret to a long life is simple: “I put two cherries in my Manhattans,” said Wendorf.

Wendorf celebrated 100 memorable years of life on Saturday.

Because of the stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines, Wendorf’s friends organized a drive-by birthday party.

“Just some people passing by and waving, and my neighbors, that’s all,” said Wendorf.

But, he got so much more than a few waves. Bernalillo County first responders, The Duke City Gladiators, and a few motorcycle clubs, all in attendance, making noise and wishing Wendorf the happiest of birthdays.

He’s a fountain of knowledge, living 100 years will do that to you, but he says out of all 100 birthdays, this one is by far the best. “It took my breath away, I’m absolutely speechless,” said Wendorf.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office even made Wendorf an honorary deputy, giving him a certificate and a badge.

