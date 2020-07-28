Workforce Solutions: Workers who left employment for safety concerns may apply for unemployment benefits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many restaurants across New Mexico have continued dine-in services in direct violation of the state’s public health order and in doing so have endangered workers and customers according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions. NMDWS encourages employees of those establishments who have left their job due to safety concerns to apply for unemployment benefits.

NMDWS says the New Mexico Environment Department has suspended food service permits at several restaurants and workers from those establishments may file for unemployment insurance and will be granted ‘good cause’ due to their employer creating dangerous working conditions by disregarding COVID-safe practices. They also say the Department will continue to issue determinations based on the systematic violation of health guidance by an employer.

“It’s unfortunate that we are making this blanket determination again for even more employers who are not abiding by the clearly outlined health ordinance set forth by our Governor,” said Bill McCamley in a press release Monday, Secretary of the New Mexico Workforce Solutions Department. “The safety of our workers, and communities during this time cannot be emphasized enough. Our department, alongside the Departments of Public Safety, Health, and Environment will continue to protect New Mexico’s workers, and enforce these rules that will keep our friends and neighbors safe.”

The department says a worker who can prove their employer is not following safety guidelines issued by the state, may file a claim for unemployment and will receive ‘good cause.’

Workers who are affected can apply for UI one of two ways:

Online at www.jobs.state.nm.us

Calling the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center at 1-877-664-6984 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The department encourages claimants to apply online if possible. They also say if you believe your workplace is unsafe, you may report it anonymously to the New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau at complaints.OSHA@state.nm.us.