1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House set to hold coronavirus briefing WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Workforce Solutions website experiencing technical difficulties

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been very hard to file for unemployment in New Mexico and Monday, it got harder. People are having trouble accessing the state’s Workforce Solutions website. The department says they had intermittent technical difficulties and were working to fix it. It’s unclear when they’ll get it back up again. There were about 19,500 unemployment claims filed in New Mexico last week along.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞