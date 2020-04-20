Workforce Solutions website experiencing technical difficulties

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Facebook is offering a new grant program for Valencia County-based businesses experiencing hardships due to the coronavirus and stay-at-home orders.

Beginning April 22, Facebook plans to distribute 30,000 grants, each grant will include $2,500 in cash and $1,500 in Facebook ad credits. Businesses must meet certain requirements to receive the grant. Businesses must be located in Los Lunas or Valencia County, be a for-profit company, have two to 50 employees, have been in business for over a year and experienced challenges from COVID-19.