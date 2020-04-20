Workforce Solutions website experiencing technical difficulties

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been very hard to file for unemployment in New Mexico and Monday, it got harder. People are having trouble accessing the state’s Workforce Solutions website. The department says they had intermittent technical difficulties and were working to fix it. It’s unclear when they’ll get it back up again. There were about 19,500 unemployment claims filed in New Mexico last week along.
