Workforce Solutions’ website back up after crash

Coronavirus New Mexico

In this Friday, March 10, 2017, photo, job seekers use computers to search for a job at the Texas Workforce Solutions office in Dallas. On Thursday, March 16, 2017, the Labor Department reports on the number of jobless claims the week before. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After resolving technical difficulties following the launch of the one-time Self-Employment Stimulus Payment, the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions has restored the link and is now accepting applications until the threshold of 2,000 has been approved.

Applicants are able to apply by creating an individual account and logging into the Workforce Solutions website and clicking on the link for SESP located on their My Workforce Connection page. Individuals who were in the process of completing their application while the website went down were sent emails from the department with instructions to reopen and complete their application.

Alerts will be posted to the department’s website and on Workforce Solutions’ social media accounts once the application process has closed.

