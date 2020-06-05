Workforce Solutions warns of unemployment scams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions warned unemployment insurance applicants to beware of scammers who may be seeking to steal personal information or even benefits. They reminded people to be aware of potential fraud and only us the official Workforce Solutions website.

The department offered reminders on things to look for with potential scams:

There is never a fee to file for unemployment insurance. NMDWS will never ask for a debit card or other method of payment in order to process a claim.

Several websites advertise that they can assist applicants in filing for unemployment benefits. Use only the official NMDWS website or the department’s online resource for accurate information about unemployment insurance. Workforce Solutions does not work with or endorse any private service claiming that they can assist applicants to apply for benefits.

or the department’s about unemployment insurance. Workforce Solutions does not work with or endorse any private service claiming that they can assist applicants to apply for benefits. Do not respond to direct messages through Facebook regarding unemployment benefits. Only the official NMDWS social media accounts will direct message applicants, they will never have individual department representatives contact people on social media. In the past, the department has sent private messages to help people get answers to questions, requiring the last four digits of the person’s Social Security Number or claimant ID number. The NMDWS will no longer be asking for that information.

Do not send copies of your driver’s license, birth certificate, tax information, etc. to a website or email address. NMDWS will not ask for the submission of any type of document to them by email. People will be asked to fax, mail, or securely upload documents onto the official NMDWS website. Personal information should only be faxed to (505) 841-8636 or mailed to New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, PO Box 1928, Albuquerque, NM 87103 .

or mailed to . Workforce Solutions does not pay applicants to take surveys. If anyone receives an email requesting they complete an online survey that appears to be from NMDWS, do not complete the survey.

Suspected fraudulent activities should be reported to the Unemployment Fraud Investigation line at (505) 243-7283. Anyone concerned about COVID-19 related fraud or other scams are urged to immediately file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources