Workforce Solutions to offer one-time grant for the self-employed

KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Workforce Solutions will now offer one-time grants in the amount of $750 each to self-employed individuals affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Self-Employed Stimulus Payment will be available for the first 2,000 applicants that qualify. Funding for this comes from $1.5 million from the Rapid Response Layoff Aversion program under the directive of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Types of self-employed individuals who can apply include musicians and artists with canceled shows, contract massage therapists at health spas, food truck operators, Uber/Lyft drivers, and sound technicians at convention centers paid for by the job. To be eligible, an applicant must be a self-employed worker, must not be currently collecting unemployment insurance benefits, properly registered with Selective Service (if applicable), be a U.S. citizen or authorized to work in the U.S, provide proof of New Mexico residency, and have a bank account that can accept a direct deposit.

Applicants are able to apply by creating an individual account and logging into the Workforce Solutions website. When submitting an application, people will need to provide their:

  • Full name
  • Social Security Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Address
  • Phone
  • Email
  • Type of employment or services offered.

