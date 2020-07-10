News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // New Mexico will see 100-degree temps through weekend

Workforce Solutions to continue waiving work search requirements

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Workforce Solutions announced Friday they would continue to waive work search requirements for unemployment insurance claimants in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico.

The department had previously announced an end to the work search waiver for all claimants other than those on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance on July 18. The waiver will now remain in place for all claimants until further notice.

People who had previously been on unemployment, returned to work, and now may be let go from their job again or have hours reduced, may reopen their claim. Claims close after two weeks of inactivity and a claimant not filing out their weekly certification.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss