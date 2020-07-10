Workforce Solutions to continue waiving work search requirements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Workforce Solutions announced Friday they would continue to waive work search requirements for unemployment insurance claimants in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico.

The department had previously announced an end to the work search waiver for all claimants other than those on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance on July 18. The waiver will now remain in place for all claimants until further notice.

People who had previously been on unemployment, returned to work, and now may be let go from their job again or have hours reduced, may reopen their claim. Claims close after two weeks of inactivity and a claimant not filing out their weekly certification.