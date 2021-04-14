Workforce Solutions to consider waivers on paying back overpaid unemployment benefits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions says it hopes to alert people by May if they’ll have to pay back unemployment benefits. The department notified about 20,000 recipients that they were accidentally overpaid. It was a result they say of some people overstating their taxable incomes or continuing to receive unemployment benefits after returning to work.

The department says 4,300 people have filed appeals. They will consider whether to grant them a waiver after reviewing those appeals and hope to be done by mid-May. A waiver can be granted if there is a financial hardship or the person can prove the incorrect information was simply done by mistake.

For more information, visit dws.state.nm.us/en-us.