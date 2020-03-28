Workforce Solutions rolls out schedule to aid in influx of claims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An estimated 62,000 self-employed workers in New Mexico who were previously not eligible for traditional unemployment benefits will be allowed to file a new claim under the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus bill.
In anticipation of the surge of claims that will be filed once the bill’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is in place, the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions will be implementing a new, more efficient call-in filing system that will start on Monday, March 30. The most efficient method for filing an initial claim will continue to be on the Workforce Solutions website.
People calling the UI Operations Center will have a designated day to call based on the last number of the applicant’s Social Security Number:
0 – 3: Monday
4 – 6: Tuesday
7 – 9: Wednesday
And if you missed your day, you can call Thursday or Friday.
Filing later in the week will not delay payments or affect the date of an individual’s claim, since all claims are effective on the Sunday of the week in which they are filed. You can call the Operations Center Monday-Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
