Workforce Solutions receives grant for employment recovery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Labor approved a National Dislocated Worker Grant in the amount of $3 million to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions. The funding will provide employment recovery for displaced workers significantly affected by the spread of COVID-19.
The funding addresses multiple areas of focus such as the shortage of health care workers in the state. Funds will be allocated to be utilized in providing training for needed workers to respond to the health crisis, including direct care and public health response. There will also be a partnership with the New Mexico Economic Development Department to provide customized training for businesses who plan to re-tool their operations or provide training on deep cleaning techniques to meet demand in the state.
The money will also go towards a partnership with the Bernalillo County Commissioners and the Central Workforce Development Board to address employment for non-violent offenders scheduled for early release due to COVID-19. A transitional jobs program will be initiated to promote successful transitions back into work, including case management, job readiness, soft skill development, and training.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites