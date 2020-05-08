Workforce Solutions receives grant for employment recovery

A notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with millions of people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Labor approved a National Dislocated Worker Grant in the amount of $3 million to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions. The funding will provide employment recovery for displaced workers significantly affected by the spread of COVID-19.

The funding addresses multiple areas of focus such as the shortage of health care workers in the state. Funds will be allocated to be utilized in providing training for needed workers to respond to the health crisis, including direct care and public health response. There will also be a partnership with the New Mexico Economic Development Department to provide customized training for businesses who plan to re-tool their operations or provide training on deep cleaning techniques to meet demand in the state.

The money will also go towards a partnership with the Bernalillo County Commissioners and the Central Workforce Development Board to address employment for non-violent offenders scheduled for early release due to COVID-19. A transitional jobs program will be initiated to promote successful transitions back into work, including case management, job readiness, soft skill development, and training.

