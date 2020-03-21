Workforce Solutions offers video to help New Mexicans apply for aid

FILE – This April 22, 2014, file photo shows an employment application form on a table during a job fair at Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson, N.Y. The Labor Department releases its weekly report on applications for unemployment benefits on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions released a video to assist New Mexicans applying for Unemployment Insurance online.

NWDWS received a large increase in initial claims this week, with 93% occurring online. “This week, as new public health measure issues intended to keep New Mexicans safe went into effect, a much larger than average group of workers applied for unemployment,” said Secretary of the NM Workforce Solutions Department, Bill McCamley. “While we are looking to boost many resources to help New Mexicans with this process, we strongly encourage anyone with internet access to apply and perform weekly certification using our website,” he added.

In addition to the efforts of Workforce Solutions, The New Mexico Office of Economic Development is offering help for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.

