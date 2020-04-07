New Mexico Dept. of Workforce Solutions hold virtual town hall meeting for workers affected by COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions is hosting a live virtual town hall meeting Tuesday night.

The meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is open to 1,000 participants. People can ask questions regarding general questions about unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Secretary Bill McCamley and unemployment insurance experts will be present to answer questions.

The meeting will be held on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/428982300 or by dialing 1-346-248-7799, using Webinar ID: 428 982 300. Another access point is on Facebook Live.

If you are unable to attend the virtual town hall but would like more information about resources for workers, click here.



