Workforce Solutions going back to work search requirement for benefits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than a year into the pandemic, New Mexicans will have to prove they’re actively looking for work once again to qualify for unemployment benefits. Starting Sunday, people will now be required to make a minimum of two different work search contacts every week.

Workforce Solutions has waived that requirement since the pandemic started. The department says they’re doing this now because the spread of the virus isn’t as bad as it once was and as the state starts reopening, more employers will be bringing staff back.

The department expects the change to help lower the state’s unemployment rate. As of Friday, more than 81,000 New Mexicans were receiving unemployment benefits.