Workforce Solutions delays work search requirement; all offices closed until further notice

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions is postponing its work search requirements. For the past seven months, the state has waived that requirement in light of the health risk and economic effects of the pandemic. The waiver was set to expire on Oct. 25 and claimants would have had to document two job searches a week. But for now, with COVID-19 cases on the rise, Workforce Solutions is delaying that requirement until further notice and closing all their offices.

According to a news release, the office closures include New Mexico Workforce Connection Centers and Labor Relations Division offices. Work search requirements will also be waived until further notice for all Unemployment Insurance claimants.

“With the recent record spike in cases resulting in high hospitalizations, the decision has been made to give New Mexicans more time before work searches are required,” said Bill McCamley in the same news release, NMDWS Secretary. “We are also delaying the opening of our offices for in-person visits to ensure our staff and the public are protected. The spread of the virus has always driven our decision-making and it is vital that we stay home in order to protect ourselves, our families, and the heroes working in our hospitals.”

NMDWS says individuals can access online services for filing Unemployment Insurance claims, accessing job training opportunities, and career services at www.jobs.state.nm.us.

According to the news release, specialists are providing services by phone, email, and virtual meetings. The main number for each office is listed below:

Alamogordo – 575-437-9210 Las Vegas – 505-425-6451 Albuquerque – 505-843-1900 Los Lunas – 505-212-9115 Artesia – 575-748-1303 Moriarty – 505-832-6774 Carlsbad – 575-887-1174 Rio Rancho – 505-771-2160 Clovis – 575-762-4571 Roswell – 575-624-6040 Deming – 575-546-0192 Ruidoso – 575-369-1730 Española – 505-753-2285 Santa Fe – 505-827-7434 Farmington – 505-327-6126 Silver City – 575-538-3737 Gallup – 505-863-8181 Socorro – 575-835-0067 Hobbs – 575-393-5188 Taos – 575-869-4219 Las Cruces – 575-524-6250 Truth or Consequences – 575-894-1263

