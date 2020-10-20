Workforce Solutions delays work search requirement; all offices closed until further notice

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions is postponing its work search requirements. For the past seven months, the state has waived that requirement in light of the health risk and economic effects of the pandemic. The waiver was set to expire on Oct. 25 and claimants would have had to document two job searches a week. But for now, with COVID-19 cases on the rise, Workforce Solutions is delaying that requirement until further notice and closing all their offices.

According to a news release, the office closures include New Mexico Workforce Connection Centers and Labor Relations Division offices. Work search requirements will also be waived until further notice for all Unemployment Insurance claimants.

“With the recent record spike in cases resulting in high hospitalizations, the decision has been made to give New Mexicans more time before work searches are required,” said Bill McCamley in the same news release, NMDWS Secretary. “We are also delaying the opening of our offices for in-person visits to ensure our staff and the public are protected. The spread of the virus has always driven our decision-making and it is vital that we stay home in order to protect ourselves, our families, and the heroes working in our hospitals.”

NMDWS says individuals can access online services for filing Unemployment Insurance claims, accessing job training opportunities, and career services at www.jobs.state.nm.us.

According to the news release, specialists are providing services by phone, email, and virtual meetings. The main number for each office is listed below:

Alamogordo – 575-437-9210Las Vegas – 505-425-6451
Albuquerque – 505-843-1900Los Lunas – 505-212-9115
Artesia – 575-748-1303Moriarty – 505-832-6774
Carlsbad – 575-887-1174Rio Rancho – 505-771-2160
Clovis – 575-762-4571Roswell – 575-624-6040
Deming – 575-546-0192Ruidoso – 575-369-1730
Española – 505-753-2285Santa Fe – 505-827-7434
Farmington – 505-327-6126Silver City – 575-538-3737
Gallup – 505-863-8181Socorro – 575-835-0067
Hobbs – 575-393-5188Taos – 575-869-4219
Las Cruces – 575-524-6250Truth or Consequences – 575-894-1263

