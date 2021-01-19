Workforce Solutions: $3B in benefits paid to unemployed New Mexicans since March 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) announced Tuesday that it has reached a notable milestone in processing payments to unemployment insurance claimants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department says over $3 billion in state and federal unemployment insurance benefits have been paid to New Mexicans since March 1, 2020.

“Governor Lujan Grisham’s entire administration understands how hard the COVID-19 pandemic has been on New Mexicans, and NMDWS has been one of the nation’s leaders in implementing new programs and putting resources into the pockets of our neighbors,” said Bill McCamley in a news release, NMDWS Secretary. “To put this accomplishment into perspective, $3 billion is equivalent to 40% of the entire State’s budget. Staff will continue to do all they can to assist New Mexicans with receiving benefits and seeking employment.”

According to the same news release, the $3 billion includes benefit payments under the following programs: