‘Wireless on Wheels’ program lets students, others access free WiFi

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are now free WiFi hot spots set up across Albuquerque for students to do their at-home learning.
The city’s Sun-Vans will be set up at 21 locations around town, where people can pull up and connect from the safety of their own cars. Locations include the most used APS grab and go meal sites and city facilities.
“This is a way to help really everyone but again the focus is on our most vulnerable areas, people who don’t have internet access, seniors and children,” said Mayor Tim Keller.
The Wi-Fi is free but it does require a password. There are also specific Wi-Fi hours.
