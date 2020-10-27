Winter weather impacts some COVID-19 testing sites Tuesday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Monday that many COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 27, due to recent winter storms. According to a news release, the following testing locations and some alternate sites are as follows.

Santa Fe: Christus St. Vincent’s, Presbyterian, and Southwest Cares are open for testing

Christus St. Vincent’s, Presbyterian, and Southwest Cares are open for testing Espanola : Presbyterian Hospital in Espanola

: Presbyterian Hospital in Espanola Los Alamos: No alternate locations everyone will be rescheduled for Wednesday weather permitting

No alternate locations everyone will be rescheduled for Wednesday weather permitting Taos: This location does not test on Tuesdays; Holy Cross Hospital is open all day for testing

This location does not test on Tuesdays; Holy Cross Hospital is open all day for testing Las Vegas : Everyone will be re-scheduled for Wednesday weather permitting

: Everyone will be re-scheduled for Wednesday weather permitting Santa Rosa : This location does not test on Tuesdays; Santa Rosa Hospital is open all day for testing.

: This location does not test on Tuesdays; Santa Rosa Hospital is open all day for testing. Clayton (satellite): Union County General Hospital is open all day for testing

(satellite): Union County General Hospital is open all day for testing Las Cruces: Everyone will be re-scheduled

Everyone will be re-scheduled Truth or Consequences: Sierra Vista Hospital will be open for testing

Sierra Vista Hospital will be open for testing Chaparral: No alternate locations. Patients will be-scheduled for Thursday

The following testing locations will be postponed and may open in the afternoon, weather permitting:

Portales

Clovis

Carlsbad

Artesia

Ft. Sumner

Tucumcari

Roswell

According to the same news release, the following locations will be canceled. Anyone symptomatic, registered at one of these sites is encouraged to go to Presbyterian Hospital’s indoor testing site: