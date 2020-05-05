Wildlife offer ‘perfect example of social distancing’ in Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – If you need to see what socially distancing looks like, here’s a good example. Kay Hammock sent in a picture from Los Alamos showing a deer coming face to face with a skunk.
It’s a little hard to tell but they do look like they’re six feet apart. Kay called this the “perfect definition of social distancing.”
