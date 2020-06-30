White Sands Nat’l Park partially reopens

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Another national park has partially reopened in New Mexico. White Sands has reopened some of its parks to the public. Park rangers will be on duty and normal rules apply. They are asking for everyone to follow COVID safe practices, maintain social distancing and be prepared for limited restrooms and facilities.
