White Sands Nat’l Park partially reopens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors voted down an ordinance that would have given people working during the pandemic a hazard pay increase. It comes as a relief to struggling business owners who were left wondering where they'd find that extra money.

"Wouldn't we rather keep people employed, albeit small, or try to force business owners who are trying to make money, to pay those employees more," said City Councilor Trudy Jones. "It's a simple decision, they're gonna let people go and going to close their business, they're going to leave Albuquerque."