White Sands Nat’l Park considering fee increase for visitor services

WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of the attractions at White Sands National Park could be getting more expensive. Right now, the park is taking public comment on a proposal to raise fees for enhanced visitor services.

If approved, the Full Moon and Lake Lucero hikes would go up by $4, backcountry camping would cost $10 and group permits would increase from $25 to $50. Changes would start on January 1. You have until September 21 to weigh in on the proposal.

The park says online comments may be submitted or emailed to whsa_comments@nps.gov. Also, written comments can be submitted by mail to Superintendent, White Sands National Park, PO Box 1086 Holloman AFB, NM 88330. 

