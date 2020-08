WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE) – White Sands has announced their annual Moth-a-palooza will continue as scheduled, just in a virtual setting.

The first part of the series was just posted in which a moth expert explains what makes the more than 60 species in the park unique. The park says Dunes Drive, all trails, and picnic areas are open as well as their gift shop and visitor center, all with COVID-safe modificiations. However, back-country camping is not available.