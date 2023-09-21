SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New at-home COVID-19 tests are returning September 25. Up to four free tests will be available to order per household.

The Biden administration announced Wednesday they are providing $600 million in funding to produce new at-home COVID-19 tests and restart their website where Americans can order their tests. The free test kits will be available starting September 25.

“Don’t wait for symptoms to appear. Get ahead of the curve with free COVID-19 test delivered to your doorstep,” said Patrick Allen, secretary for New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH). “Order now and stay one step ahead of the virus.”

NMDOH recommends everyone six months and older to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine as well.