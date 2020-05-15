While retailers reopen, extended closures financially cripple other businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Retailers across the state are preparing Thursday night to welcome customers back inside this weekend. While other businesses excluded from the governor’s new order are struggling to keep their businesses alive.

After their sales dropped more than 80%, retailers say they are thrilled to reopen but other places like restaurants say they are having a hard time seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I am excited to see a lot of my customers,” said Jordan Gateley, LaVon Blu Bath and Body in Nob Hill. Putting the finishing touches on their shops to welcome back customers inside on Saturday. “A lot of cleaning. We are actually going to get some new stands for some of our products. We are going to have things reorganized,” said Gateley.

There is a 25% occupancy rule. Gateley says he’ll only let two people in at a time providing masks for everyone. “It’s an extra step I never had to think about because usually, you know you walk in, turn the key, turn the lights on flip a sign and alright cool. Everyone have a hay day, but this time I need to make sure how many people are in here, make sure all the high contact surfaces are sanitized and no samples out,” Gateley said.

Other local business owners thought they would be opening up on Saturday too. “It’s really really sad and very disappointing,” said Marie Coleman owner of Church Street Cafe.

The governor excluded gym, salons and dine-in restaurants in this phase of reopening, catching some by surprise.

“We were all expecting to get the green light. The restaurant association has guided us, given her all kinds of guidelines of what we are planning to do,” said Coleman. She says she bought $10,000 worth of inventory much of which is perishable, preparing to reopen this weekend.

“We have thoroughly cleaned everything ready to go tomorrow. We put up plexiglass. We are not using menus, we are using numbers. Servers all have masks. Tables are six feet apart, pulled condiments off the table. We don’t know what else she wants,” said Coleman.

Coleman doubts her restaurant will survive on to-go orders alone until June. “If she would just let me open my patio I would be happy. 25 percent, I would be happy. Everybody needs to be able to do business right now,” Coleman said.

Meanwhile, Gateley is thankful his business can welcome its customers back Saturday. “I am looking forward to visit with those people again. That is one of my favorite parts of the job is talking with the people who come in here,” Gateley said.

The governor says businesses like restaurants are staying closed for now because they involve a lot of close personal contact over an extended period of time. The governor says she’ll consider reopening other businesses in early June if the state show progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

