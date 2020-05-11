Where to get the coronavirus antibody test and quickly

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More and more places are offering COVID-19 antibody testing. However, not everyone is having the best luck getting in, in a timely fashion.

From our research, it appears some of the more well-known places like Quest and TriCore have had much longer wait times to get the test than places like your local urgent care.

“I was really sick at the end of February, to the point where, I’m normally never sick and I had a fever of about 103, to 104 for like five straight days and I had zero energy, so I just felt like my symptoms matched what those of COVID-19 are,” said Katie Clark.

Clark is a medical vendor and says she was convinced she likely had COVID earlier this year. She went to a lab and got tested with the same one the Mayo Clinic uses and is FDA approved.

However, her test came back negative, so she says she must have had something else. Places like Duke City Urgent Care are offering the FDA approved test, along with Southwest Labs, and NextCare Urgent Care.

Most places are charging around $100 to $130 dollars for the test. Duke City Urgent Care has a simple process online where you pick a time, and they give you a 30-minute heads up before you need to be there.

One man said that he’s been wanting to get tested because he too feels he may have had COVID earlier this year.

“I deliver groceries right now, that’s just my temporary job and I think being in the grocery store all the time and interacting with people even though I have a mask and gloves on, I still think I would feel a lot safer. And I’d still be doing the same thing, still wearing the mask, still wearing the gloves, I think I’d just feel safer, and just having that peace of mind,” said Gage Robison.

Robison says when he tried getting an appointment at a lab, he was told he couldn’t get in until late May, so he didn’t book it, since he goes to school out of town, and doesn’t know if he’ll still be here then.

Another concern people are having is the cost of the test. Duke City Urgent Care is not currently taking co-pay for those getting the test and is simply billing your insurance.

Some insurance companies like United are now waiving any COVID-19 related expenses. Labs and urgent care offices are urging you to check with your insurance before booking an appointment.

