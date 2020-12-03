Where are you most likely to contract COVID-19?

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many people are asking where are you most likely to contract COVID-19? While the state can’t know for sure, there does seem to be a common denominator among those who test positive; Shopping.

The latest map released by the state runs through November 16, before the two-week reset. It shows nearly 50% of those who tested positive and answered contact tracing questions went shopping. That’s the yellow line. That included anywhere from a big box store to a grocery store to the mall.

Graph of positive COVID-19 cases reporting activity. Courtesy of NMDOH)

About 15% say they dined at a restaurant or brewery, that’s a green line. About 8% said they attended church, that’s an orange line. The black line represents gatherings and the pink line represents traveling outside the state, those both sit at 5%. The blue represents the gym and that’s about 3%. Keep in mind, this is an honor system and people may not be completely honest about where they’ve been and not everyone willingly takes part in contact tracing.

