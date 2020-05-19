What Memorial Day looks like in New Mexico during COVID-19

SANTA FE, NM – MARCH 26: Anita Kaune, of Albuquerque, places flowers at the grave of her father-in-law, Gustave “Dick” Kaune, a World War II veteran, at Santa Fe National Cemetery May 26, 2003 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Anita Kaune also visited the graves of her great-grandparents and a brother who was a Korean War veteran. (Photo by Phillippe Diederich/Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 25, 2020. Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer will look different this year in New Mexico due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many events have already been canceled. Here’s what you need to know about the Memorial Day holiday.

Event Information

This year Rio Rancho will host a virtual Memorial Day ceremony. There will be a remembrance ceremony that will be posted at noon on Memorial Day to the city’s website and social media pages.

Also, the Santa Fe National Cemetery is making some changes this Memorial Day weekend. The cemetery will be open from sunrise to sunset on Memorial but public events will not take place as a result of the coronavirus. Families and friends are encouraged to still individually place flowers and small flags at their veteran’s gravesite.

Another big event canceled this year is the Memorial Day celebration at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial.

Outdoor recreational activities

People can head to State Parks for day use only. Camping areas, visitor centers, and large enclosed indoor spaces remain closed.

Golf courses

Outdoor tennis facilities

Trash, recycling, and large items will be collected on Memorial Day

The City’s Solid Waste Management Department will collect trash, recycling, and large items on Memorial Day. Customers who are regularly serviced on Mondays should put their trash and recycling at the curb for collection. Also, any large items scheduled through 311 will also be collected.

All three convenience centers, Montessa Park, Don Reservoir, and Eagle Rock will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, due to longer wait times, the facilities will not admit cars after 4:30 p.m.

• Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock Rd. NE

• Don Reservoir Convenience Center, 114th St. and Central SW

• Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros Rd. SW

All retailers, including big-box stores can operate 25% of maxim occupancy as determined by relevant fire marshal or fire department.

Under the current health order, restaurants and bars are allowed to process takeout orders for curbside pickup or delivery. Dining in a restaurant is still prohibited at this time