What Memorial Day looks like in New Mexico during COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 25, 2020. Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer will look different this year in New Mexico due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many events have already been canceled. Here’s what you need to know about the Memorial Day holiday.
Event Information
This year Rio Rancho will host a virtual Memorial Day ceremony. There will be a remembrance ceremony that will be posted at noon on Memorial Day to the city’s website and social media pages.
Also, the Santa Fe National Cemetery is making some changes this Memorial Day weekend. The cemetery will be open from sunrise to sunset on Memorial but public events will not take place as a result of the coronavirus. Families and friends are encouraged to still individually place flowers and small flags at their veteran’s gravesite.
Another big event canceled this year is the Memorial Day celebration at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial.
Outdoor recreational activities
- People can head to State Parks for day use only. Camping areas, visitor centers, and large enclosed indoor spaces remain closed.
- Golf courses
- Outdoor tennis facilities
Trash, recycling, and large items will be collected on Memorial Day
The City’s Solid Waste Management Department will collect trash, recycling, and large items on Memorial Day. Customers who are regularly serviced on Mondays should put their trash and recycling at the curb for collection. Also, any large items scheduled through 311 will also be collected.
All three convenience centers, Montessa Park, Don Reservoir, and Eagle Rock will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, due to longer wait times, the facilities will not admit cars after 4:30 p.m.
• Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock Rd. NE
• Don Reservoir Convenience Center, 114th St. and Central SW
• Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros Rd. SW
Retail Businesses
All retailers, including big-box stores can operate 25% of maxim occupancy as determined by relevant fire marshal or fire department.
Restaurants and Bars
Under the current health order, restaurants and bars are allowed to process takeout orders for curbside pickup or delivery. Dining in a restaurant is still prohibited at this time