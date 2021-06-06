What local and national vaccine incentives are up for grabs?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the percentage of vaccinated New Mexicans reaches 70%, incentives to get the rest of the population covered have increased. Both locally and on a national level, companies and governments are working to get the population to herd immunity.
In New Mexico
- New Mexico United – the team announced on May 12 they are teaming up with the New Mexico Department of Health and Western Sky Community Care to provide COVID-19 vaccines at every home game. Vaccinations will be available for up to 150 ticketholders in the tailgate lot and those receiving their first COVID-19 vaccination will get a voucher for a free ticket for a future NM United match.
- State cash sweepstakes – at the beginning of June, the state announced an incentive program that will reward $10 million in total prize money as well as additional prizes and awards available throughout the summer to New Mexicans who receive their vaccines.
- ABQ Ride Sun Van is allowing people to use their services to get to and from vaccine sites even if they do not fall within the traditional service criteria for the system.
Nationwide
- In early July, President Joe Biden announced a “month of action” to urge more Americans to get vaccinated leading up to July 4. Included is a promotional giveaway by Anheuser-Busch who say they will buy Americans 21 years old a beer once Biden’s 70% goal is met.
- President Biden also announced that through July 4, Uber and Lyft will give free rides to and from vaccination sites.
- CVS is offering a VIP trip to the Super Bowl, along with other prizes including a cruise and cash prizes. The drugstore chain launched a sweepstakes with weekly drawings.
- Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts through the end of the year to anyone with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card “anytime, any day, even every day.” No purchase is necessary.
- The e-commerce company Drop will offer $50 in credit to people who post a selfie while getting vaccinated. Share your selfie on Instagram with the hashtag #DropCOVID and tag @JoinDrop. In 24 hours, you’ll get a unique code to enter in your Profile when you download the Drop app.
- Staples and Office Depot will laminate your vaccination card for free. The offer ends in July and is only available in stores.