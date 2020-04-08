What could coronavirus caseload look like at its peak in New Mexico?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Health officials expect a surge of coronavirus cases to hit New Mexico near the end of the month. So what could that look like exactly?

Currently, now medical experts and the CDC are using models and math to inform the public about what they’re learning as this pandemic plays out. “The only real way to attack this virus is to stay away from it, and you stay away from it by doing as much social distancing and social isolation,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham during an online news conference on April 3.

During that news conference, state health officials presented multiple models for where New Mexico could be heading. At the time, New Mexico was on track to double the amount of confirmed coronavirus cases roughly every four days. However, the good news is the state’s ‘doubling rate’ since then appears to be slowing, meaning it’s taking longer than four days for cases to double in the state.

KRQE News 13 calculated projected doubling rates based on numbers from that Friday April 3 news conference.

These numbers are estimates based on confirmed cases in New Mexico from April 3, 2020.

If the state’s confirmed cases continued doubling every four days, by April 27, there could be roughly 32,000 cases. If they doubled every five days, there could be roughly 16,000 confirmed cases. And if they doubled every six days, there could be roughly 8,000 cases.

So that’s a big difference, and the math shows what slowing the spread of this virus can do. These are estimates, and rates could change depending on social behavior and testing frequency.

State health officials say they’re still preparing for the worst and hoping for the best, and they plan to roll out region-specific models to better prepare parts of New Mexico.

“We have folks and Jason Mitchell, the CMO of Presbyterian is leading this effort, who will come back with regional models so that we can do even better planning,” said Dr. David Scrase, Human Services Secretary.

One thing New Mexico hasn’t been doing is providing estimates for how many unconfirmed cases the state might have. Health experts in other states claim that can be five to ten times the number of confirmed cases. Those so-called silent spreaders are part of the reason why the CDC is now advising the public to wear masks when they’re out in public.

