Westside Smith’s appears to be open in spite of being on watchlist

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Health says 27 businesses around the state have now received more than four rapid responses, meaning that they face a two-week closure before re-opening to the public.

This includes the Smith’s on Coors here in Albuquerque. However, on Sunday morning, News 13 crews spotted a line of people outside the grocery store, which looked to still be open. News 13 asked both Smith’s and the state health department about the store’s continued operations but did not hear back. Earlier this week, News 13 reported that four Albertson’s stores on the watchlist did close.