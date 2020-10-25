Westside shelter back open after COVID outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - With COVID numbers soaring and stores landing on the state's COVID watchlist every day, on Saturday, News 13 crews saw stores still keeping an eye on the crowds. The Savers on the westside was seen monitoring its capacity, with lines of people waiting to enter.

Shoppers our crews spoke to say the wait and wearing masks may be a nuisance but they're willing to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID. "My bottom line is it's their house and if they want to put a restriction on wearing masks, they have that right because it's my privilege to shop there," said shopper Randall Bond. Retailers are mandated by the state to cap their store capacity at 25%.