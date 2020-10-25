Westside shelter back open after COVID outbreak

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Westside Emergency Housing Center is back open ahead of tomorrow’s expected cold front. Transportation schedules and pickup locations started on Sunday.

It was just over two weeks ago that the shelter reported having 17 positive COVID cases. COVID-safe protocols are in place to help prevent a second outbreak, including social distancing, mask wearing, screening and handwashing.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss