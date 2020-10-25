Westside shelter back open after COVID outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Westside Emergency Housing Center is back open ahead of tomorrow’s expected cold front. Transportation schedules and pickup locations started on Sunday.
It was just over two weeks ago that the shelter reported having 17 positive COVID cases. COVID-safe protocols are in place to help prevent a second outbreak, including social distancing, mask wearing, screening and handwashing.
