Westside homeless shelter sees first COVID-19 outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Of the new COVID-19 cases announced in New Mexico on Thursday, 17 of those came from the westside homeless shelter. This is the first outbreak there that has been reported since the pandemic began.

The city says everyone who tested positive has been isolated and is receiving medical care for their symptoms. MDC also recently experienced an outbreak but officials told News 13 this morning there were no new cases.