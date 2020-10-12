Westside homeless shelter reports 72 new COVID-19 cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Of New Mexico’s 269 new coronavirus reported on Sunday, 72 of those new cases came from the westside emergency homeless shelter. That brings the total umber of positive cases there to 93.
The shelter reported the first outbreak of 17 cases there on Thursday. The city says everyone who tested positive has been isolated and is receiving medical care fore their symptoms.
