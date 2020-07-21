Western New Mexico University to reopen in three phases for fall 2020

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Western New Mexico University has released its fall 2020 campus reopening plan that includes a three-phased outline for the semester. The three phases will include online, distance, and hybrid learning with Phase I being completely online and running from August 17 through September 7.

Phase II will start after the Labor Day holiday with some classes resuming in hybrid formats including face-to-face and hands-on activities. Phase III will begin on November 30 as students will go back to a 100% online format and WNMU students will not be required to return to campus following Thanksgiving break.

“WNMU, like institutions throughout the nation, has had limited on-campus operations since March. During this time, we have been diligently preparing for the return of life on our campus,” said President of WNMU, Dr. Joseph Shepard in a press release. The fall reopening plan is available to view online at WNMU.edu and will be updated as conditions evolve.

“We will let the facts and science guide us more than rhetoric, emotions or politics. Above all, we will keep students, faculty and staff safety as our primary objective and focus,” said Dr. Shepard.