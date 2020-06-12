West Mesa seniors given diplomas at drive-thru celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Instead of walking across a stage, West Mesa High School graduates lined up in their cars on Friday morning to get their diplomas. The school had students show up in their cap and gowns and were then given diplomas, AP sashes, and their academic letters.

Seniors say it’s not how they thought they would end high school, but they will always remember these final moments. “It’s different adjusting to online school, all the situations we are in, but it’s really great and I believe our class is going to live in history forever,” said 2020 graduate Emily Burk.

To keep with social distancing guidelines, graduates were allowed to bring their families but were asked to stay inside their cars.

