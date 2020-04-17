Wedding date kept while using social distancing measures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A year ago, no one could imagine we would be here. The pandemic has changed everyone’s plans, including a lot of couples who were planning to get married during the busy wedding season.

“We’ve been together now for two years. Yeah, we got engaged a year ago at Disneyland. We just kind of knew,” says Jay Lopez. He and Justin Peña spent the past year planning the perfect wedding for April 2, 2020. “…But one by one, everything canceled. Our reception place canceled, our cake canceled, flowers canceled,” Lopez says.

As stay-at-home orders went into effect, the couple thought their big day wasn’t going to happen and were crushed. But, one person hadn’t canceled, the judge. With their best man and woman, they made five, adhering to the state’s new rules. “And with the amount of space, they actually conducted the ceremony in was enough for them to separate everybody six feet apart. So we were only allowed to bring in a certain number of people for each one of us. It was kind of weird because you can see, mom was right here, dad was over here,” says Lopez.

They say it was tough not having their grandmothers there. “I really wanted them there but just couldn’t risk them going out or anything like that,” says Peña. But they were relieved their parents and siblings could join from a distance.

“It was really nice to see the smile on their faces. Even though from a distance, we all had to stay six feet apart. The only time we were able to get close was pictures. But it was just four of us, so we even had to keep that down to under five,” Lopez says.

They said that’s all they needed on the date which meant too much to them to change. “We were totally unsure about doing it but the reason we stuck to it was because April 2 was the day we met,” says Lopez.

