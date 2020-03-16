Wedding ceremony forced outside over coronavirus concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is apologizing to a metro-area couple who was forced to move their wedding out of a city-owned event center minutes before the ceremony was set to take place.

The situation unfolded last Friday in the midst of the city’s precautionary response to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Well before the virus became a threat forcing closures across New Mexico, Rio Rancho couple Richard Blackheart and Jen Walker had planned to hold their wedding ceremony and reception at the City of Albuquerque owned Ladera Golf Course, west of Coors Boulevard, near Sequoia Road.

Despite a public health order from the New Mexico Department of Health Wednesday, the couple was remained confident while setting up decorations Thursday that their wedding would still be able to move forward on Friday. The state’s initial order allowed for weddings and events with less than 100 people.

However, by Thursday afternoon, the city of Albuquerque chose to cancel all third-party events inside of city-owned facilities. A city memo obtained by KRQE News 13 shows information about the closure was circulated to golf course staff on Thursday before 5 p.m.

That information about the city’s new event cancellation order wasn’t communicated to Blackheart and Walker until around 4:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon, moments before the couple’s 5 p.m. ceremony was about to begin.

“It’s supposed to be the happiest day of your life, but it’s also one of the saddest days of my life,” Walker said.

Walker says she was about to walk down the aisle when a golf course employee told the couple they had to move the planned indoor ceremony outdoors. Walker says the couple’s planned five-hour wedding ceremony and reception turned into a 45-minute rush outside in the wind.

“Somebody could have said something sooner, given us a heads up that we might possibly get pushed outside, that we might possibly have to relocate for the reception so that we might have been able to come up with a plan to move all the people and the food,” Walker said.

The couple was still able to sign their marriage license before leaving the city facility but say they haven’t gotten any word from the city of Albuquerque yet about a potential refund. Walker and her husband spent nearly $2,000 to rent the Ladera Gold Course Banquet Hall.

In a statement Monday, a spokesman for Albuquerque’s Parks & Recreation Department apologized for the city’s response, saying the cancellation “was not communicated in a timely way.” The city also promised to work on addressing some of the cost of the rental fee.

In working to promote the health and safety of the public, the City is doing our part to increase social distancing, including limiting third-party events at our facilities and taking increased precautions for previously scheduled weddings. In the real-time, rapidly changing environment of orders and protocols, guidance regarding this event at the Ladera Golf Course this past Friday was not communicated in a timely way. We apologize and will work with the couple to address some of the costs. Philip Clelland, Marketing Manager & Public Information Officer, City of Albuquerque Parks & Recreation Department

Related Content