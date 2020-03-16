Live Now
Water Authority suspends non-payment disconnections

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday afternoon, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority will suspend disconnections for non-payment due to the coronavirus. They also will require personnel who are able, to work remotely. Both actions are issued until further notice.

In-person payment locations at One Civic Plaza (5th and Marquette), our West Side office (4700 Irving Blvd. NW) and Plaza Del Sol (600 2nd St. SW) will remain staffed and open, with “social distancing” measures in place. However, the Water Authority asks that customers avoid in-person visits if at all possible and make payments by mail, over the telephone by calling 842-WATR (9287), or via our online payment system (http://www.abcwua.org/pay_water_bill.aspx)

The Water Authority will continue to monitor updates and recommendations from state and federal authorities and the Centers for Disease Control continuing to serve customers in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.  

If you have a water or sewer emergency, please call 842-WATR (9287) and select Option 1.

