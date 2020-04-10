Water Authority sends water to Navajo community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – David Kanyinda is truly thankful that he is still among the living. The former Lobo guard is a survivor of the coronavirus. Kanyinda, who currently lives in Arizona, thought the symptoms he was experiencing last month were a bad cold or the flu. Friends tried to convince him that it could be the coronavirus. Kanyinda knew his friends were on to something when his breathing became so labored that just moving made him out of breath.

"Hallucinations, they actually started Friday night, when my symptoms first hit," said Kanyinda. "You know, I speak French and English. I didn't know if I was thinking in English or French. It's just a weird experience because everything was spinning. My chills were so bad that I just immediately jumped in the shower because I was so cold. My fingers were cold. It was Sunday night with the chills, I realized my breathing was getting worse and worse. Tuesday I thought I was going to die. That's why I went to the hospital."