Water Authority sends water to Navajo community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is lending a hand to Navajo families.

They sent an emergency water talk to the small town of Torreon in Sandoval County. The authority has helped out other tribal communities, including To’hajilee, Acoma and Cebollita.

