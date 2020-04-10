Water Authority sends water to Navajo community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is lending a hand to Navajo families.
They sent an emergency water talk to the small town of Torreon in Sandoval County. The authority has helped out other tribal communities, including To’hajilee, Acoma and Cebollita.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites