Water Authority reminds you that toilets are not trash cans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Water Authority wants to remind you that toilets are not trash cans.

Toilet paper is in such high demand and in short supply these days they say if you do turn to other options, please throw them in the garbage, not the toilet.

“Although we have yet to see an uptick in problems locally, we are receiving reports of other municipalities experiencing sanitary sewer overflows because of the increased use and flushing of wipes,” said Water Authority spokesman David Morris in a press release. “We just wanted to remind folks to be mindful of the issue, because nobody wants to deal with sewage backing up into their home on top of everything else.”

Products like wipes, paper towels and feminine hygiene products do not break down like toilet paper and can cause an overflow and block sewers.

They urge residents to do their part in keeping the sewer system working properly and to throw away trash, like dental floss and facial tissues, in the garbage and not the toilets.

