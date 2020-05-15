Water authority: re-opened businesses should flush water lines

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Water Authority of Bernalillo County advised business owners Friday to flush water lines out to get rid of stagnant water due to lack of use.

“Buildings that have been unused for several weeks are likely to have old, stagnant water trapped in the plumbing,” said Klarissa Peña, Chair of the Water Authority Board. “This water should be flushed out so fresh water from the main can take its place.”

Stagnant water can sometimes be discolored and have a bad smell or taste. In rare instances, harmful microbes can grow in unused plumbing as chlorine from the municipal water treatment system declines in potency. The Water Authority offers the following guidelines for reopening:

Check with facility staff or a property manager for any flushing plans already in place. Large and more complex buildings and facilities require more attention and planning in how the building is flushed and may already have a water management plan that should be followed. Disconnect any point-of-entry filters for the bilding and point-of-use filters on faucets. Remove and clean faucet aerators. Turn on the cold-water faucet closest to where the water enters the building, then all other cold-water faucets in the kitchen, utility rooms, and bathrooms. Let the water flow for twenty minutes. Inspect, clean, and flush all appliances that use water, including humidifiers, ice machines (dump at least two batches of ice), and dishwashers. Flush all toilets, spas, and water features like fountains. finally, flush any outside spigots for 10 minutes. After flushing, turn off all faucets and replace all filters following the manufacturer’s instructions. Reconnect point-of-entry or other filter systems.

