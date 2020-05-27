Water Authority customers getting fraudulent phone calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Water Authority is warning customers of a phone scam. A recorded message is telling people they have overdue utility bills and their water service will be shut off. The Water Authority says they will never call customers regarding overdue bills and won’t ask for banking or personal information over the phone. In fact, all water shut-offs due to nonpayment have been suspended because of the pandemic.
