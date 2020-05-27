Water Authority customers getting fraudulent phone calls

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Water Authority is warning customers of a phone scam. A recorded message is telling people they have overdue utility bills and their water service will be shut off. The Water Authority says they will never call customers regarding overdue bills and won’t ask for banking or personal information over the phone. In fact, all water shut-offs due to nonpayment have been suspended because of the pandemic.

Related Content

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss