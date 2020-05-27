Water Authority customers getting fraudulent phone calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new group of community health workers has joined the ranks in New Mexico and they're still in high school. Health Leadership High School in Albuquerque held an online virtual graduation ceremony Wednesday afternoon. They honored the first group of high schoolers to complete the community health worker's certification program.

Two juniors, eight sophomores and one freshman earned the certificate. The coursework included CPR, first aid and community health. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the students worked online with Roadrunner Food Bank to fulfill the practicum part of the course. The students are now eligible to get their state certification and work in hospitals and health clinics.