WATCH LIVE: Gov. holds press conference following closure of public schools amid coronavirus

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A day after the Public Education Department announced that all New Mexico public schools will be closed for three weeks due to concerns of coronavirus spread, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a press conference on Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. KRQE News 13 will be streaming the conference live on this page.

The New Mexico Health Secretary on Thursday issued a public health order temporarily prohibiting mass gatherings in New Mexico that brings together 100 or more people in a single room. As of Friday morning, the New Mexico Department of Health is reporting there are six presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

