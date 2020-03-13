Live Now
Gov. holds press conference following closure of public schools amid coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Gov. holds press conference following closure of public schools amid coronavirus

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A day after the Public Education Department announced that all New Mexico public schools will be closed for three weeks due to concerns of coronavirus spread, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a press conference on Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. KRQE News 13 will be streaming the conference live on this page.

The New Mexico Health Secretary on Thursday issued a public health order temporarily prohibiting mass gatherings in New Mexico that brings together 100 or more people in a single room. As of Friday morning, the New Mexico Department of Health is reporting there are six presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞