ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Department of Health and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham have confirmed on Wednesday, March 11 that three New Mexico residents have tested presumptively positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). According to NMDOH two cases are in Socorro County and are a husband and wife both of which are in their 60s and recently traveled to Egypt.

The third case is a woman in her 70s in Bernalillo County who recently traveled to the New York City area. All three individuals are at their homes in isolation. A statement was issued by the University of New Mexico Hospital: