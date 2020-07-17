WATCH LIVE: Dr. David Scrase provides COVID-19 update Friday

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -People who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arizona are being transferred to New Mexico hospitals because of staffing shortages and a lack of bed space, under a federal law that requires hospitals to accept patients from neighboring states if beds are available.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the transfer of out-of-state patients poses challenges as some New Mexico facilities are at or nearing capacity, the Albuquerque Journal reported.