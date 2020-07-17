WATCH LIVE: Dr. David Scrase provides COVID-19 update Friday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 cases as well as spread rates during a webinar at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 17. This comes as state public education officials testify before a legislative committee about reopening schools in August. KRQE News 13 will live stream the webinar on this page.
