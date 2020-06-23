WalletHub: New Mexico has country’s most COVID-19 restrictions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study from WalletHub finds New Mexico has the most coronavirus restrictions in the country. The website examined face mask requirements, travel and gathering restrictions, business, restaurant and childcare openings and shelter in place strictness. Ranking each state and Washington, D.C., from the least restrictive to most, New Mexico came in 51st.
