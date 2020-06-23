News Alert
New Mexico school reentry plan released
1  of  2
Live Now
Fauci, health officials testify on coronavirus crisis
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

WalletHub: New Mexico has country’s most COVID-19 restrictions

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study from WalletHub finds New Mexico has the most coronavirus restrictions in the country. The website examined face mask requirements, travel and gathering restrictions, business, restaurant and childcare openings and shelter in place strictness. Ranking each state and Washington, D.C., from the least restrictive to most, New Mexico came in 51st.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss