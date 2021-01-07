Walgreens providing more info on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Walgreens is providing more information on how it will distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. The pharmacy says right now, their supply is limited so walk-ins are not allowed.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine in the first phase will be able to make an appointment. For about a month, Walgreens has been vaccinating residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The state estimates as many as 68,500 vaccines have already been given.