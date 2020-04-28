Walgreens plans to expand COVID-19 drive-thru testing to 49 states

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Walgreens is expanding its drive-thru testing for COVID-19. Walgreens stated in a press release Monday that it will open COVID-19 testing locations in 49 states plus Puerto Rico.

The company says it will focus on improving access to testing in under-served communities and plans to also work with companies to provide testing to employees in an effort to help businesses reopen. The new testing locations will be determined in partnership with the administration, as well as federal health agencies, and state and local authorities.

As all of Walgreens’ sites become operational they anticipate testing more than 50,000 people each week.

“We’re continuting to make steady progress on our efforts to expand COVID-19 testing, and are proud to join others in the industry to help bring more testing resources to communities across the U.S. ith an immediate focus on underserved communities,” said Richard Ashwork, Walgreens president.

The company’s planned expansion comes as they partner with LabCorp who will use their COVID-19 nasal swab diagnostic test method. LabCorp is also offering antibody blood testing at over 100 LabCorp at Walgreents patient service center locations starting Monday.

At this time, Walgreens has opened 18 COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations in 11 states and expects to have 23 sites pen in 15 states by the end of the week.

Drive-thru testing is available by appointment only and will only be provided to individuals who meet the CDC’s established criteria. To receive a test, you first must complete an online health assessment to determine eligibility, which can be found on Walgreens’ website.

Drive-thru testing will take place outside and individuals are asked not to leave their cars. CVS also says it will offer drive-thru testing to up to 1,000 locations soon. It hopes to test 1.5 million people a month.

