Volunteers needed across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While many New Mexicans have more time on their hands, a lot of non-profits are busier than ever. They’re asking for your help, finding safe ways volunteers can pitch in. The need for volunteers is something the City of Albuquerque has been encouraging the public to take part in.

“We’re connecting volunteers in areas that can actually physically connect them for socially distanced ways to do like food boxes and things like that, we’re also collecting a database of people who can help with things like public health, even drivers, people who have CDL’s things like this,” said Mayor Tim Keller of Albuquerque.

The city launched a volunteer portal online at the end of March. On there you can sign up to volunteer and see all the places that are in need. Among the places seeking help are Meals on Wheels, Mask Drive New Mexico 2020 is recruiting volunteers with sewing skills to make masks.

Family and Community Services is also looking for volunteers to help with screenings at the West Side Homeless shelter. The city says they have taken extra precautions to set up the shelter so everyone will be safe. Another place seeking help is the Roadrunner Food Bank. They are having all volunteers honor social distancing.

“Those helping hands of people who are willing to come into our warehouse and help us prep food boxes in completely acceptable and okay. And we could use your help,” said Sonya Warwick with Roadrunner Food Bank.

Warwick said they are needing a lot of help at their drive-through locations and they are asking volunteers to register online in advance because they are doing health screenings, in order to ensure people are healthy and able to volunteer. The state also has a webpage dedicated to providing information on where you can volunteer.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources