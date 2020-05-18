Volunteer pilots salute front line workers in special flyover

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Researchers at the University of New Mexico are working to fight COVID-19 with a vaccine.

David Peabody, Ph.D. and Bryce Chackerian, Ph.D. say they're using particles that are the opposite of Trojan horses as they look deadly on the outside but are harmless on the inside. The goal is to trick the body into believing its's been infected with the virus and create antibodies.