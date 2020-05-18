Volunteer pilots salute front line workers in special flyover

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteer pilots participated in a special flyover for front line workers in New Mexico on Monday.
The flight team known as Chile Flight performed an aerial salute over Central in the morning. The formation was a way to show support for local medical professionals, first responders, and all other essential workers during the pandemic.
